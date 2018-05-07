Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Sponsored Content
SOCIETY
Check This Out: Dirt Free Carpet , May 5, 2018
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3438590" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Check This Out - Dirt Free Carpet Cleaning (KTRK)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, May 07, 2018
Related Topics:
society
checkthisout
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Sponsored Content
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society