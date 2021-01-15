How Salience TMS Neuro Solutions could help with your depression

Watch our Facebook Live Thursday, January 21 at 5pm on ABC13's Facebook page
Have a question about Salience and how it can help your depression? Submit them below and the experts might answer your question live!
Speaker: Andrew Campisi - Patient Advocate
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Speaker: John E. Marcellus, M.D.
Dr. Marcellus obtained his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical School. Subsequent postgraduate training included a residency in Psychiatry and a Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Marcellus sees patients ages four and older in both office and hospital settings. He is the Chief Medical Officer at Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital and also serves as a consultant to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on astronaut selection and behavioral health policy.
About Salience
The Salience team is driven by one common goal: patient remission. We're actively working to reduce the rate of suicide in the US, by changing the delivery model of behavioral health. Our proven track record, patient-inspired approach and highly skilled team offers a uniquely better treatment option for patients suffering from depression. Over 75% of our patients report a positive response, which we credit to our innovative, persistent, and compassionate approach. We collaborate with the industry's leading experts and our research makes a life-changing impact. Our team is the most experienced in Texas, having performed over 250,000 TMS treatments. Learn more at www.salienceneuro.com.
How does it work? Watch the video below: