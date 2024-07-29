Learn about ALDI on Local Spotlight

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, August 3, 2024
"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our August 3 segment we highlighted ALDI. ALDI stores are designed with savings in mind. They have a unique way of doing things, from their shopping cart system to the small layout to exclusive brands! Learn More

