our america living while black

Our America: Living While Black - Racism and Inequality Resources, Info

Go beyond the statistics to explore racism, inequality and structural barriers impacting Black families across the country.
At every stage of life, being Black in America is just harder. Not necessarily because of individual choices, but because of centuries of structural barriers and systemic racism.

"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing. Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success. Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyour america living while blackblack lives mattereducationschoolshousingracismpoliticsu.s. & worldrace in americapolicerace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
Fort Bend ISD warning of fake website posing as district
Correa hits walk-off homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS
Houston woman who disappeared last month found dead
98-year-old woman recalls first time she voted
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Woman caught on video viciously kicking puppy
Show More
Cold front arrives tonight
The problems early voters in Fort Bend Co. faced on day 3
Rockets lose GM Morey in midst of head coaching search
Every Houston sports head coach and GM change in 2020
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
More TOP STORIES News