COVID-19 has placed unprecedented stress on the United States' health system. Hospitals are adapting to new priorities in order to manage the massive scope and impact of the pandemic. The strain on hospitals is well documented, and this is also true of children's hospitals urgently responding to the pandemic by treating adult patients, opening drive-thru testing sites, taking extreme measures to ensure their buildings and equipment are kept clean, conducting vital research to prevent the spread of the virus and upgrading technology to move many appointments to a safe, virtual setting.
They are on the frontline of this crisis while also continuing to provide the high-quality, life-saving care that children need every day - but they can't do it alone.
Unprecedented Times Call for an Unprecedented Response
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has transformed how member children's hospitals meet the urgent needs brought on by the pandemic, thanks to donations from corporate partners like Marriott International. Funds are used to conduct research, offer preventative care, and provide health and safety education that builds healthier communities today and after the crisis ends.
Marriott's "Spirit to serve" permeates the company culture and motivates associates to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1983, Marriott International has raised over $130 million through hosting large scale events and unique fundraising campaigns at individual properties.
Children are our future. When we ensure they can lead healthy, fulfilling lives, we foster the scientists, inventors, artists and leaders of tomorrow. When we positively change the health of even one child, we create a ripple effect felt by our communities for years to come.
Thank you, Marriott International, for serving to change the future - for all of us.
Sponsored Content
Marriott International's spirit to serve helps change kids' health and change the future
Sponsored Content
More Videos