Local Spotlight: See what's new at Moody Gardens this Summer!

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!In our June 25 segment, we will highlight Moody Gardens to see what family fun they have in store for you this Summer. Treat yourself to a vacation that won't break the bank and is right down the road. See how this Gulf Coast favorite is your one-stop destination for a weekend getaway! Take an inside look at the awesome attractions Moody Gardens offers including the ne Dynamic Dwellers exhibit. As always, enjoy the Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids, MG3D Theater and 4D Theaters, Discovery Museum, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure, the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, and much more! Whether its a quick day trip or a weekend staycation, there is something for everyone to enjoy! Learn about awesome packages and value days that will save you money as you plan your family's next adventure!