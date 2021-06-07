Your questions answered about Houston Community College experts

Whether you're graduating from high school or looking to better your life by training for a new career, HCC has a plan for you. Get your questions answered and learn about ways to get a degree and upskill your life.With more than 30-years-experience in broadcasting, Todd Duplantis has spent most of his life in front of a TV camera and behind a microphone. After spending a decade as a television reporter, Todd joined Houston Community College in 2012 as the director of public relations for the Southwest College.James Mable serves as the first Director of Career & Job Placement Services at Houston Community College. Mable has been in the role since December 2017. He has worked in a variety of Career Services environments including the for-profit sector at American InterContinental University where he attained a 91% job placement rate as a Career Advisor. Mable also served as Alumni Career Services Assistant Director at the University of Houston and later served as Director of Career & Calling at Houston Baptist University. Mable is from College Station, TX. He served in the United States Marines immediately after high school and later attained his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Master of Education both at Sam Houston State University. Mable is also a certified Professional Resume Writer.Indra Paola Peláez serves as the Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Success with Houston Community College. Dr. Peláez is responsible for improving HCC's admissions and registration experience. Her responsibilities include overseeing the acquisition of a transcript evaluation software, implementation of Hobsons Intersect Platform, and developing a CRM business process mapping for a common onboarding experience for all students. Her passion is based on the belief that education is the foundation necessary for students to build and strengthen their communities, achieve their personal and professional goals, and increase future economic opportunities for themselves and their families.Justice Parker is a Student Recruiter with Houston Community College who works with several high schools in the Southeast region of Houston. As a Student Recruiter, Justice focuses on recruiting potential students to HCC by sharing information on programs and assisting students with the application process. After spending multiple years working in recruiting and outreach, Justice knows what truly drives a student to commit to HCC and understands the importance of relationship-building when meeting with students, faculty, or staff.Justice has had the opportunity to work alongside the Dean of Student Success and Manager of Recruitment to strategize and plan ways toward the success of enrollment. In addition to her extensive recruiting experience, Justice also enjoys event planning. She understands the importance of event planning and the impact it can truly have on the decision-making process. Justice holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Louisiana State University and a Master's degree in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University. During any free time, Justice enjoys traveling and spending time with her dog, Kobe.Teresa is a Financial Aid Customer Service Coordinator and has been at HCC for 7 years. She is a higher education professional that specializes in student success, financial aid, training, and compliance. She has over 20 years' experience and has gain the ability to connect with others while teaching applicable practices.Shavaun is a Financial Aid Regional Manager who has been in Financial Aid for almost 20 years, and at HCC for 13. She has had the ability to work in financial aid at a for-profit university, a traditional university, and at a community college these experiences have given her the best of all worlds as it relates to financial aid in academia.Dr. Drain has over 20 years of academic experience serving in academic capacities at both universities and colleges. Currently, he serves as Associate Vice Chancellor, Academic Instruction at Houston Community College. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, an MBA from Grand Valley State University, and a BS in Chemistry from Wake Forest University. He is committed to lifelong learning and instilling strong academic work habits in students.