Learn about Well Med on Local Spotlight

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

In our November 27 segment we will highlight WellMed. WellMed is a leader in keeping older adults healthy. They are proud to provide extra support for those with multiple chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. They empower patients to live healthier through the support of an entire medical team that works together to provide the best care possible.