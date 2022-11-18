Innovative Lasers wants to help you lose weight!

In our November 26 segment we will highlight Innovative Lasers of Houston to hear from the experts about their process and their mission, which is to help you with your all of fitness goals!

Learn how Innovative Lasers of Houston may be able to help you lose inches in just a few weeks. Innovative Lasers of Houston is dedicated to helping you along in your fitness journey by providing you with a customized plan designed to fit your individual goals and needs. They specialize in using the Zerona Laser to target areas where you would like to see fat reduction and "inch loss". Learn how Innovative Lasers can target specific areas of your body where you would like to see weight reduction. This simple pain-free process can be completed quickly, which means it can be done at a time that fits your busy schedule.

To learn more, watch the segment or visit their website: innovativelasersofhouston.com

***Individual Results may vary. Typically results are 3-11 inches with 6 treatments over 2 weeks