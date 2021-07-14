Tips on Hurricane Evacuation Planning from Houston-Galveston Area Council

Hurricanes are a major threat to the Houston-Galveston region. Depending on the severity of the storm, it may become necessary to evacuate portions of the Houston-Galveston region. Planning ahead is critical to making sure you can evacuate quickly and safely. Coastal residents can take steps to prepare for an evacuation now by becoming familiar with their evacuation zone and the evacuation routes in their community
Evacuation Planning Tips
Hurricanes bring many hazards to coastal and inland areas, such as storm surge, inland flooding, and strong winds. Understand what types of hazards could happen where you live and create a plan on how to prepare for them. Make sure everyone in your household understands your hurricane plan. Also, create a plan for your place of work, children's daycare, close relatives living in a nursing home or assisted living facility, and any place you frequent often.
Know Your Zone
Below is a detailed zip code map to find your hurricane evacuation zip zone and evaluate your evacuation plans. You can also click here to find detailed evacuation routes.
How to Use Zip Zone and Evacuation Route Maps
It is important to know your evacuation zip zone and the available hurricane evacuation routes near you ahead of time so that you and your family can evacuate quickly and safely when necessary. Hurricane evacuations are staggered to prevent highway congestion and allow for quicker, safer movement of people. If an evacuation becomes necessary, orders will be issued by zip zone.
Build a Kit
Create an emergency supply kit with essential supplies you'll need to take with you if you need to evacuate. If you're not sure where to start, check out this emergency essentials checklist from Harris County, which includes essential items to protect against COVID-19. Shop early and give yourself more time to buy emergency supplies. Have refills for prescriptions and other medical supplies your family uses on a regular basis. If you have pets, include in your kit basic survival items, medications, and items to keep your pets happy. Visit ready.gov/pets for more information about preparing pets for a natural disaster.
Need more resources for Hurricane Preparedness?
See below for more resources from Houston-Galveston Area Council and our community partners on how to prepare for hurricane season in Texas
Tips on Hurricane Evacuation Planning from Houston-Galveston Area Council
