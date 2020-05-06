The home fitness craze is here!
While getting fit at home is nothing new, the recent events (COVID-19) has created a new mindset of how people will get in shape and stay in shape for years to come. Items like treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms and garage gyms are being installed at a pace never seen before. Stan Terry with Busy Body home fitness stores says he has seen a 500% increase in the number of customers purchasing equipment for their home.
While Busy Body sells both commercial and consumer fitness equipment, he feels the new normal is working out at home instead of going to a gym. "When you have equipment at your home, you know it is clean, it is convenient and many times it is cheaper than investing into a gym membership where they don't care if you come or not. The equipment available for home today allows individuals to work out virtually with groups or go offline and workout by yourself or a family member".
Busy Body has been in the fitness equipment business in the Houston area since 1992 and is a recognized leader as an exercise equipment supplier. They operate 9 Retail stores in the Greater Houston area and offer everything from dumbbells to the same treadmills used at your gym. There is something for everyone at a Busy Body home fitness stores and the staff at Busy Body will personally instruct you how to properly use your equipment before you get home!
So the next time you think about getting fit, consider investing in equipment for your home. Busy Body offers basis packages which could include a treadmill (for cardio training) and a home gym (for toning). Delivery, installation and service after the sale is also provided for any equipment you purchase.
To contact a Busy Body fitness equipment store please go here.
Sponsored Content
Busy Body Fitness will be your go-to for fitness equipment
Sponsored Content
More Videos