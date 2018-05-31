EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3544580" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stroke Awareness Web Chat - Segment 1

Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death in the United States, therefore it is extremely important to recognize the signs, symptoms and to understand what a stroke is. Join the Live Web Chat on Wednesday, May 23rd here at 12 noon to learn how to spot and prevent a stroke!Segment 1Segment 2Segment 3SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION NOW. Submit on Twitter using the #MNIStrokeTalk hashtag or click on the comment button below and submit into the chat forum.Tiffany Chang, M.D., concentrates her research on coagulation and intracranial bleeding, including intracerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage and traumatic brain injury. Dr. Chang, an assistant professor of neurology and neurosurgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, said her top priority is building a premier, world-class neurocritical care education program for fellows, residents and medical school students. She is the director of the Neurocritical Care Fellowship Program at the Medical School. The program is one of the largest in the country.Anjail Z. Sharrief, is Assistant Professor for the Department of Neurology at UTHealth. She recieved her Masters in Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore and her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York. Her research interest include: stroke prevention, stroke disparities and health services evaluation.Dr. Bowry is a Neurologist at Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center. He graduated from Ross University of Medicine in 2009.