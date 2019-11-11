Get your questions answered about HCC's $20 classes

Looking for a way to attend college without a high school diploma?
Have a question about the Career4U program?
Ask them by using one of the options below:
1. Follow us on our Facebook page and comment on our Live Stream, November 15 at Noon (12pm).
2. Follow us on our Twitter page and tweet us a question using the hashtag: #HCCLiveChat
3. Type in your questions below
How does Career4U work?
The Adult Education & Literacy program offers five Career4U Academies, Healthcare, Business Technology, Information Technology, Transportation, and Construction. These academies allow students to attend college without a TSI test, without a high school diploma, and earn a Level 1 certificate. Each certificate program is between 10 weeks and two years long, and classes offer both credit and non-credit option courses with a combination of workforce preparation and an added support course throughout the program. When you sign up for a Level 1 college certificate using financial aid or self-financing, we support you until graduation. We provide academic and advising support with our Career Navigator and textbooks to borrow throughout your Academy program.
Moderator: Todd Duplantis
With more than 30-years-experience in broadcasting, Todd Duplantis has spent most of his life in front of a TV camera and behind a microphone. After spending a decade as a television reporter, Todd joined Houston Community College in 2012 as the director of public relations for the Southwest College. In June of 2015, he returned to broadcasting and television production as he was named director of HCCTV. During his time at HCCTV, Todd launched a weekly newscast, anchored several live broadcasts and most recently launched a podcast/TV studio. In August of 2016, in addition to his duties at HCCTV, Todd was appointed interim public information officer and spokesperson for HCC.
Speaker: Nakia Edwards
Nakia W. Edwards earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Texas Southern University and a Masters of Arts in Counseling from Prairie View A&M University. Mr. Edwards has worked for and consulted with several local agencies and institutions of faith, facilitating education programs focused on self-sufficiency, workforce development, healthy marriages and relationships, effective parenting, and fatherhood. Since 2017, Mr. Edwards serves Houston Community College under the Adult Education and Literacy program as the Program Director of Workforce and Career Training. In this capacity, he oversees the operations of the Career4U Academy that offers scholarships to students in 5 major industries in the greater Houston area..
Speaker: Dr. Christina Robinson, CPP
Dr. Christina Robinson currently serves as the Executive Director of Adult Education and Literacy Programs for the Houston Community College System. In her role, she oversees one of the largest grant-funded adult education and integrated workforce program in the state of Texas with over $5 million in grant funding. Robinson spearheaded the creation of the Change Your Life for $20 program and Career4U Academy. Robinson, an accomplished leader, and champion of higher learning has been recognized for her leadership both locally and nationally. She was honored as the 2013 top 30 Most Influential Women in Houston and Top Ten Most Influential Women in 2015 by Houston Woman magazine. Robinson earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Texas A&M University and a Master's of Arts in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix. She received her doctorate in Community College Leadership from The Roueche Graduate Center at National American University with a dissertation on, "What Can Higher Education Learn from Healthcare Innovation?"