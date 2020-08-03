checkthisout

Watch Check This Out: CCA Star Fishing Tournament - August 8, 2020

Related topics:
societyhoustoncheckthisout
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHECKTHISOUT
SPONSORED: Watch Check This Out: Innovative Lasers of Houston - August 8, 2020
SPONSORED: Watch Check This Out: HUB Auto Group - August 8, 2020
SPONSORED: Watch Check This Out: San Jacinto College - August 8, 2020
SPONSORED: Watch Check This Out: Moody Garden - August 8, 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates