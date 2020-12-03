The Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) proudly supports Houston's Asiatown

We hope that you have enjoyed watching ABC13's community series on Houston's Asiatown sponsored by the Houston Asian Chamber of Commerce. If you have not seen the series, please click here to view. The series provides an overview tour of Houston's vibrant Asiatown and showcases hidden gems where you can find food from all parts of Asia, community organizations, and places of worship.
When unconfirmed rumors of the coronavirus started in late January, it had an adverse effect on this area and created a devastating impact on its businesses. Houstonians stopped going to their favorite restaurants, foot traffic at stores dropped, and parking lots were unusually empty on the weekends. To help bring back economic vitality to the area, The Asian Chamber of Commerce partnered with other organizations to assure customers that Asiatown was safe while encouraging the public to return and patronize the local establishments.
After COVID-19 was apparent in the U.S. and Houston, the Asian Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with 70 Asian American organizations, committed to providing over $3 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals, first responders, and community organizations.
In addition, the Chamber collaborated with the Asian Americans Salute Frontline Heroes campaign to raise over $120,000 in providing meals for our hardworking Houstonians who are at the heart of this pandemic. Over 10,000 meals were delivered to major organizations such as hospitals, police departments, fire departments, state & local governments, and senior living facilities. By purchasing the meals from restaurants in Asiatown (many who are having a difficult time), we were able to support both the member restaurants as well as the heroes whom we are so grateful to for their care and dedication.
The mission of the Asian Chamber of Commerce is to ensure that Houston's Asian owned businesses, both small and large, are equipped to take on the challenges of growing beyond these trying times. With webinars, community virtual gatherings and our annual business conference, there are multiple opportunities to foster new relationships and provide businesses with economic trade both locally and internationally. We have hosted many webinars since March to provide resources for our members and ways to navigate through this economic crisis. Our annual business conference moved to an online platform that took place over four days in focusing on business tools and topics of trade. With over 525 participants registered, attendees had a chance to visit over 70 exhibitors along with hearing from key government officials and industry leaders in helping navigate bouncing back to a road of recovery.
The Asian Chamber's initiatives for 2021 include our Supplier Diversity Academy, Business Conference & Rising 10 Awards, Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards Dinner, and two cohorts of the Asian Chamber Executive Business Program (one taught in Mandarin and the second one in English). This is in addition to our monthly luncheons and networking nights, which we hope to have in-person by the end of summer 2021.
In continuing new initiatives to support the Asian community, the Chamber invites you to celebrate 30 years of advocating for the Asian business community. We encourage you to become a member and invest in our future entrepreneurs and leaders. We are rolling out a new membership tier, please click https://asianchamber-hou.org/membership to receive our introductory complimentary membership.
You can learn more about the Chamber and inquire about free membership at www.asianchamber-hou.org.
Sponsored Content
The Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) proudly supports Houston's Asiatown
Related topics:
societyabc13 plus asiatowncommunityasian chamber
societyabc13 plus asiatowncommunityasian chamber
Sponsored Content
More Videos