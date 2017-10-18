Youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting young congregant

A local youth pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage congregant.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A youth pastor is accused of taking a teen from his congregation to a motel and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

Court documents allege Albert Lavador Jr., 48, met the girl at Broadway Baptist Church in southeast Houston.

He is accused of taking the 16-year-old to a motel where they had sexual contact on two different occasions in June, a probable cause statement said. He allegedly took the girl to McDonald's for a snack after one incident.

The girl reached out to a friend about the incidents, Lavador was interviewed last month by officers in South Houston, where court documents claim he confessed.

Court records show Lavador was charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.

ABC13 has reached out to Broadway Baptist staff to find out of if Lavador is still a pastor there but has not yet received a response.

Houston Gateway Academy, which is feet away from the church, said they had an Albert Lavador Jr. work as a teacher there, but he resigned in 2016. A school representative said there were no accusations of wrongdoing at that time.

