JUST IN: The ages of those killed in the Sutherland Springs church shooting range from 5 to 72 https://t.co/ZZnz0ui7R2 pic.twitter.com/x0bQgdLtfN — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 6, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2608070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history.

The man who opened fire inside a church outside of San Antonio called his father after he was shot during his escape and before an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, law enforcement said.A day after the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a collection of law enforcement, including Texas Department of Public Safety and the ATF, gave an update on the investigation. Twenty-six people were killed in the massacre and another 20 people were injured.According to authorities, at least 23 people, whose ages ranged from 18 months to 77 years old, died at the church. One person had died outside the sanctuary and another two died at the hospital.An armed resident who encountered the gunman Devin Kelley shot at the suspect as he tried to make his escape, authorities said. Kelley had dropped his assault-style rifle and was shot during this face-off.That neighbor was able to fire two to three rounds at Kelley as he left the church. Kelley returned fire with a handgun before getting in his vehicle and speeding from the scene.Kelley led two private citizens on a pursuit for six miles that ended with his vehicle running off the road and into a ditch. He was later found dead with what may be a self-inflicted gunshot.A rifle and two additional handguns were recovered between the church and the suspect's vehicle. Kelley did not have a license to carry any of the firearms, according to the ATF.Authorities also said Kelley's mother-in-law attended the church and that there was a domestic spat between the two leading up to the shooting. It was not known if Kelley's relative was attending services when the shooting happened.It is not believed that the shooting was racially or religiously motivated, and terrorism is not under investigation.Authorities confirmed that Kelley had served in the U.S. Air Force and that he was dishonorably discharged, which would result in him being restricted from firearms purchases.Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt spoke with ABC13 Monday morning and said 12 to 14 children were among the victims of the shooting.Investigators say Kelley, entered the church from the back and fired as he walked to the front."He just walked down the center aisle, turned around and my understanding was shooting on his way back out," said Tackitt, who said the gunman also carried a handgun but that he didn't know if it was fired. Tackitt described the scene as "terrible."Sheriff Tackitt says Kelley reloaded several times, and had 30 round magazines. He says dozens of rounds were fired.Kelley reportedly dropped the assault rifle before leaving.The sheriff has spoken with the neighbor who shot Kelley, but that man doesn't believe he's a hero. He does not want to speak publicly about what happened. Investigators say if he hadn't been there the shooter would have gotten away.Investigators say most of the people in the church had been shot or wounded. Many of the parents attempted to shield their children from the gunfire.Kelley's wife and child are safe in New Braunfels.All of the bodies of the victims have been removed from the church and taken to the medical examiner's office."It's unbelievable to see children, men and women, laying there. Defenseless people," said Sheriff Tackitt.