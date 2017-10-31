A woman lost control of her vehicle, crashing into an apartment complex pool area in northwest Harris County.Harris County Sheriff's Office say people who saw the crash happen reported that the driver was scared of a dog, causing her to lose control.A little after 11 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Providence at Champions apartments after a report of a woman driving her vehicle through the pool area and into an apartment building.The apartment complex sustained major damage, leaving some people trapped on the second floor.Witnesses say the driver was trying to get away from a dog outside of her car."I was over there by the laundry room. That was crazy, because she said she was scared of a dog," said witness Dishea Owens.