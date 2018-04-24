A serial predator has been reported multiple times, exposing himself in the most public places.A woman claims the same man has shown up at her home and where she runs errands, touching himself every time."This is really getting out of hand," said Bella, who didn't want to show her face on camera or give her full name.According to her, she has encountered the indecent exposer twice and she fears it could happen again. During the first time outside of her home, the man got out of his car."His privates were out and he was basically pleasuring himself," recalled Bella.After Bella screamed, the man finally got back in the vehicle and left.Then just days ago, she said the same man in the silver Buick with chrome trim and tinted windows found her near Antoine and U.S. 290."He got behind me and I freaked out," said Bella. "It's like if you see me again, I don't want you to recognize me."In that incident, Bella said the man stayed inside his car and she was relieved. She said she managed to take pictures of his car, but the license plates were covered.Bella put the pictures on Facebook and the post took off. Soon, strangers were describing their alleged run-ins with a man with a similar description."That was personal. Seeing him outside my house was personal, so I felt I needed to bring awareness because I'm seeing him too much. It's scary," said Bella.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they've taken a report and they are investigating. Bella said she hopes law enforcement find the perpetrator soon before the crimes escalate.