Woman killed by husband during fight in SE Houston

Police say a woman was shot to death by her common law husband while their children waited for them inside the family's apartment.Officers rushed to the apartment complex on Village Way this afternoon and found the woman's body.Investigators said the couple was having an argument, and at one point, the man's mother was called to help with the children.The couple stepped outside the apartment, and that's when the man allegedly shot his wife.Investigators said witnesses saw the man standing over her with a gun.Police were able to take that man into custody. We do not know the names or ages of either the victim or the suspect.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.