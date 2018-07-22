Woman injured after lightning strikes during country music festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Bystanders ran to help a concert-goer who they believe was struck by lightning. (KTRK)

A woman's condition remains unknown after she was believed to have been struck by lightning at a concert.

Fans ran for cover when a lightning bolt hit came down at the outdoor Country Thunder music festival in Wisconsin.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old woman may have been struck after she was found face down, and bleeding from her ear.

"Her phone was completely shattered and she was just laying on her stomach, completely unresponsive, but she did have a pulse," said witness Kayla Byrne.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lightningwoman injuredconcertWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News