WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin --A wild scene unfolded through a Wisconsin neighborhood after a domestic violence call turned into a police chase.
WISN reported that police were initially called to a domestic violence call involving a couple when the woman ran off behind several homes.
"I noticed a woman in my backyard doing something which appeared to be some kind of drug paraphernalia at my patio table," a homeowner said.
The homeowner says she and her husband confronted the stranger and tried to get a picture of her for police. She said that made the woman more angry.
Police arrived to the scene quickly.
The woman was handcuffed and put in the back of a squad car but somehow she managed to get behind the wheel.
The woman drove off before stopping after a brief drive. Officers called in the K-9 unit and found her hiding underneath a porch and took her into custody.
An internal investigation is underway to find out how she was able to get behind the wheel.