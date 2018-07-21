Woman in custody drives off in squad car through Wisconsin neighborhood

Woman in custody drives off in police car. (KTRK)

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin --
A wild scene unfolded through a Wisconsin neighborhood after a domestic violence call turned into a police chase.

WISN reported that police were initially called to a domestic violence call involving a couple when the woman ran off behind several homes.

"I noticed a woman in my backyard doing something which appeared to be some kind of drug paraphernalia at my patio table," a homeowner said.

The homeowner says she and her husband confronted the stranger and tried to get a picture of her for police. She said that made the woman more angry.

Police arrived to the scene quickly.

The woman was handcuffed and put in the back of a squad car but somehow she managed to get behind the wheel.

The woman drove off before stopping after a brief drive. Officers called in the K-9 unit and found her hiding underneath a porch and took her into custody.

An internal investigation is underway to find out how she was able to get behind the wheel.
