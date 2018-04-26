Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death, autopsy rules

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman found dead in Clear Lake Park this week was the victim of a homicide, authorities say.

Ashley George, 25, was found at 5001 East NASA Parkway after her abandoned vehicle was discovered by Harris County Sheriff's deputies patrolling the park.

The medical examiner ruled her death was a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be multiple sharp force injuries of the head, neck and chest.

Family members at the scene told ABC13 the college student was a new mom.

George's death is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

There are no known suspects or motive at this time.
