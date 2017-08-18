MISSING WOMAN

Alabama woman found after 25 days in woods, not sure how she got there

EMBED </>More Videos

Lisa Theris says she's lucky to be alive after she survived nearly a month lost in the wilderness. (WLS)

TROY, Alabama --
Lisa Theris says she's lucky to be alive after she survived nearly a month lost in the wilderness.

The 25-year-old Alabama woman has scars all over from the thorns and the bug bites in the woods and she says the poison ivy still stings.

"It was all about finding the road or finding a person," said Theris.

She'd been missing for 25 days, when a woman driving down a country road saw what she first thought was a dead animal, and called police.

The radiology student and former waitress was naked and afraid.

"I couldn't even hear any cars the whole time I was out there until the end," said Theris.

Theris lived at home and her family feared she was dead. She was last seen on July 18, and based on this photo taken shortly before she disappeared, police think she may have lost 40 pounds. She tells us she survived eating berries, mushrooms, and drinking puddles of water.

"If it rained I'd have to like squeeze the water out of my hair and drink it," said Theris.

But how she ended up lost in the first place is curious, and neither she nor police explained on Thursday morning. Police do say she was with two men she had recently met, when one of the men allegedly burglarized a cabin. How she got from their company to the woods she would not say, and much of it she says she doesn't remember.

Aeked if Theris thought she was drugged, she answered, "It would make sense... but I'm not sure... I don't know, for sure."

She admits that around the time she went missing, she was supposed to appear in court on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. That case was dropped last week Thursday when they presumed she had died. She walked out of the woods two days later.

Police said plainly they do believe she survived in the woods, but say there's more to the story.

Theris said she is legally blind and had no cellphone. Even if she did, the cell signals in the area are poor.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
missing personsurvivor storyAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MISSING WOMAN
Missing woman found alive weeks after crash
Family remembers woman found dead in forest
Foul play 'not ruled out' after missing woman's body found
Torso and leg found may belong to missing bartender
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
More missing woman
Top Stories
HFD: Bad smell leads to kush lab at apartment
Police open fire at suicidal man's vehicle in Baytown
VANDALIZED: Columbus statue defaced in Bell Park
Restaurants that turn up the heat with their spicy dishes
Neighbors say man lived with brother's dead body for weeks
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
Airline wants airports to curb alcohol sales
30-year-old woman missing near Galveston
Show More
Football player unconscious after collapsing during practice
Accused barber previously convicted of injury to a child
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
Woman says she was attacked in broad daylight
9-year-old cancer patient becomes Astro for a day
More News
Top Video
State troopers 'back in town' with new lip-sync video
Police open fire at suicidal man's vehicle in Baytown
HFD: Bad smell leads to kush lab at apartment
Study: Blood test could help detect some forms of cancer
More Video