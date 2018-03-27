Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway

Woman fires gun to fight off attackers outside of her southwest Houston home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a woman was attacked outside her southwest Houston home by three masked men with guns.

The woman was attacked when she pulled into the driveway of her home on Montverde Lane around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say she was able to run inside and get her own gun.

Investigators say she ran back outside and fired her gun three times into the air.

The suspects jumped in a dark-colored Toyota and drove off.

The woman's purse was left in the driveway, but the attackers got away with her wallet.

When asked whether or not this was a random attack, Lt. Larry Crowson said he didn't think so.

"That will be part of the investigation. They (police) will talk to the people inside the house to see if they can determine why this house was targeted," Crowson said.

The victim's mother was inside the home the entire time but was not hurt during the attack.

Police are on their way to the hospital to interview the woman.

The woman was hurt badly in the attack, and police say the robbers may have broken her jaw.

