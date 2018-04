Happening Now: the woman accused of accidentally shooting a man in the head during a Facebook Live video will face a judge. Cassandra Nickcole Damper is charged with tampering with evidence, police say she tried to wipe her hands before a gunpowder test. pic.twitter.com/0PmLUXY8hL — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) April 3, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.

EMBED >More News Videos Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.

EMBED >More News Videos Firefighter speaks out after saving man shot during Facebook Live video

The woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man during a Facebook Live video is facing a new charge.Cassandra Damper is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.She was previously charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.Damper's attorney Monique Sparks confirmed the upgraded charges Wednesday morning.The shooting happened on Easter Sunday around 2 a.m. at the Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston.Police say the victim, Devyn Holmes, was inside of a parked car with Damper and another man who were playing with guns on Facebook Live.Authorities say Damper accidentally fired a shot, hitting Holmes in the head.According to Holmes' mother, he was in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Ben Taub Hospital, at last check.Damper appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.She was out on bond and given an ankle monitor and curfew.The district attorney said new charges were filed Tuesday night.There is now an open warrant for Damper.Sparks says she is working on the details of Damper turning herself in on the warrant.