Woman charged in connection with shooting dog to break up fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman charged with shooting dog to break up fight (KTRK)

CHICAGO --
A woman in southwest suburban Montgomery was charged for discharging a firearm in an attempt to stop a dog from attacking her dog.

Police said on March 26, the dog belonging to Mark Gomez, 58, attacked the dog belonging to Aubrey Wells, 45..

As the dogs continued fighting in a vacant lot in the 1300 block of Pearl Street, Wells attempted to separate them by firing two shots from a firearm, striking Gomez's dog.

The dogs were eventually separated and taken to an animal hospital for injuries.

Wells was charged with discharge of a firearm. Gomez was charged with keeping a dangerous animal.

Both are due in court April 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog attackdog fightingshots firedMontgomery
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston animal shelter facing distemper outbreak
Patron killed in alleged fight at crawfish restaurant
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Alleged threat prompts more patrols at Meyerland middle school
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
Backpage.com founders charged in alleged prostitution scheme
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Show More
Man who announced killings on Facebook found dead
Chef Bruce Molzan appears in court on child indecency charges
Queen Mary is renting out this 'haunted' room
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
More News