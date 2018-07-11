Woman arrested in brutal brick beating of 92-year-old man in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman has been arrested in connection with a brutal beating of a 92-year-old man in Willowbrook, sheriff's officials said. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
A woman has been arrested in connection with a brutal beating of a 92-year-old man in Willowbrook, sheriff's officials said.

This beating happened on July 4 near the corner of 118th Street and Central Avenue. An eyewitness said the elderly man, later identified as Rodolfo Rodriguez, was walking down the sidewalk and he passed a woman. The witness said for some reason, this upset the woman and that's when it all started.

"The woman pushed him and dropped him. She took the block of concrete and hit him in his head many times," the witness said.

The witness said the woman and several men beat Rodriguez, at times using what appeared to be a brick or a piece of concrete.

The witness was able to get a picture of the woman who was walking with a little girl. In that photo, she is seen holding a piece of concrete.

That woman in the picture, identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as 30-year-old Laquisha Jones of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday night.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held on $200,000 bail.

The eyewitness' video recorded the aftermath of the brutal beating, showing a bloody and battered Rodriguez. He has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Detectives said they don't have a motive behind the beating and have not found the weapon used in the attack.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingcaught on videoman attackedelderlyarrestattacklos angeles county sheriff's departmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Willowbrook
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News