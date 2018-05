A Missouri woman is facing charges after threatening a gas station clerk with a machete.Surveillance video shows the 54-year-old woman waving a machete inside a gas station near St. Louis Tuesday morningPolice say she yelled about looking for a Mississippi woman, and then knocked over items in the store.A customer managed to grab the machete while the clerk wrestled the woman to the ground.The woman was cleared by mental health examiners and taken to jail.