Woman accused of leaving infant in car outside Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly left a baby in a car outside a bar and then reportedly tried to drive drunk.

Aaronda Watkins, 25, is charged with child endangerment.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the 10800 block of Louetta Road when someone reported that a woman had entered a bar and left an infant in a locked vehicle. They added that Watkins had reportedly had several drinks inside the bar and tried to drive away highly intoxicated with the baby.

Watkins was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond was set at $1,000.
