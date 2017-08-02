Houston police say a man was shot to death overnight when his wife caught him with another woman.The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 9400 block of Cathedral Drive. The incident was first reported as a drive-by shooting.Police say Rodney Johnson was wounded at the scene and rushed to Ben Taub hospital where he died.Police say some sort of disagreement took place just before the shooting when a woman confronted her husband and another woman.Police are looking for the victim's wife, 49-year-old Deborah Davis, who left the scene before officers arrived. She's being sought only for questioning.None of the people involved resided on the street where the shooting happened, and it was not immediately known what they were doing there.Police could not immediately say what led the wife to find the husband and other woman.