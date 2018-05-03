Water gushing from Walgreens after thieves smash truck into store in west Houston

Four suspects are on the run after police say they used a stolen pickup truck to break in to the store, busting a water pipe in the process. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four suspects are on the run after police say they smashed a stolen pickup truck into a Walgreens store in west Houston overnight, breaking a water pipe in the process.

Police say the thieves used a stolen Ford F-250 truck to crash into the wall of the pharmacy on San Felipe and Voss around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Overnight workers in a nearby convenience store told ABC13 they stepped outside after the truck hit the store and heard a lot of yelling. That's when they saw the men using concrete blocks to try to smash through the front door of the Walgreens.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects went straight for the ATM, authorities say. They did not get away with anything and ran off before officers arrived.

Police say a silver sedan was seen leaving from the area. They believe that might have been the getaway car.

The suspects hid their identities, wearing clothing from head to toe.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling talked to investigators at the scene of the smash and grab.



The crash badly damaged the front of the store, where water was seen gushing from the broken pipe.

It appears to have been a busy night for pharmacy smash and grabs in the Houston area.

In Clear Lake, a Walgreens at El Camino Real and Ramada was the site of an armed robbery around 2 a.m. In that case, the suspects also got away.

Investigators confirm the two crimes are not connected.

