WEATHER

Why do rainbows appear as arcs?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why rainbows are not what they appear. (Shutterstock)

That gorgeous arc that paints the sky is not an arc after all. What appears to be an arc is actually a circle, AccuWeather explains.

The horizon obscures the parts of the circle that we can't see. As the sun gets closer to the horizon, more of it becomes visible. At sunset we can see a full semi-circle. As the sun gets farther from the horizon, we see less and less of the circle, and therefore it appears only in an arc shape.

There is a way to see the full circle, according to AccuWeather: Go up in a plane.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernaturerainbowaccuweather
WEATHER
Strong storms rumble into Houston this evening
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
2018 hurricane season forecast
San Jacinto River flood concerns remain through Easter weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
What Astros' World Series rings could look like
Show More
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Monument unveiled in honor of fallen deputy constable
TIMELINE: Deputy killed in Baytown
More News
Top Video
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Police release body cam video of violent arrest of jaywalker
What Astros' World Series rings could look like
More Video