WEATHER

Boise workers move massive century-old sequoia tree to new location

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-story-tall sequoia was moved in Boise, Idaho over the weekend. (Twitter/Anita Kissée via Storyful)

A 10-story-tall tree was moved about a quarter of a mile in Boise, Idaho over the weekend.

The tree was originally planted from a seed sent by naturalist John Muir in 1912. St. Luke's Health System paid $300,000 to move the sequoia to Fort Boise Park to make room for an expansion.

Experts told ABC affiliate KIVI that if the transplant was successful, the tree could be around for another 400 years.

Onlookers who came to watch the move were impressed.

"I am amazed: That's the biggest tree I've ever seen ever picked up and transplanted," Boise resident Christian Schaffeld told AP. "It's a service to the City of Trees that kind of epitomizes Boise."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernaturebuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
WEATHER
Drivers beware: Storms could flood streets today
People rescue woman from drowning during Hurricane
Residents speak after Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall
Small town leveled by Rita feels relief after Cindy
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen charged in Studio Movie Grill murder to face judge
Drivers beware: Storms could flood streets today
WATCH LIVE: Cleveland ISD officer talks about taking down unruly passenger
Major delays after 18-wheeler load slams into bridge
U.S. Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Man accused in 88-year-old's rape to face judge
$3M settlement reached in Philando Castile death
Show More
Flames force residents and children to jump from balcony
17-year-old shot in head may have been playing with gun
Eyewitness: Woman tried to open door on flight to Houston
How to get FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year
Sugar Land PD seeks 2 after woman robbed at gunpoint
More News
Top Video
U.S. Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Adorable dog refuses to walk
These 5 dog breeds will cost you big bucks
Teen charged in Studio Movie Grill murder to face judge
More Video