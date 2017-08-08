WATCH: TV news crews help push driver stuck in mud

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2285839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver gets stuck in median while trying to avoid standing water

It took a collection of Houston TV news crews to help a driver this morning who got stuck in the mud while trying to get around standing water on the road.ABC13 was one of a handful news crews reporting on the high water along the banks of South Mayde Creek in northwest Harris County.While covering the risks of driving through the hazard, a Dodge Charger attempted to get around the water by driving over the median.It didn't go well.According to the driver Ernie Argobock, he was heading to work at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center when he encountered halted traffic on Barker Cypress.Argobock decided to take Greenhouse Road heading toward Katy Freeway when he also got stuck in traffic. That's where he drove up on the median and got stuck.Luckily, the area was one where news crews were covering the roads, and thanks to them, Ernie was pushed on his way to work.