FLOODING

WATCH: TV news crews help push driver stuck in mud

EMBED </>More Videos

TV news crews team up to push a car stuck in the mud (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
It took a collection of Houston TV news crews to help a driver this morning who got stuck in the mud while trying to get around standing water on the road.

ABC13 was one of a handful news crews reporting on the high water along the banks of South Mayde Creek in northwest Harris County.

While covering the risks of driving through the hazard, a Dodge Charger attempted to get around the water by driving over the median.

It didn't go well.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver gets stuck in median while trying to avoid standing water



According to the driver Ernie Argobock, he was heading to work at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center when he encountered halted traffic on Barker Cypress.

Argobock decided to take Greenhouse Road heading toward Katy Freeway when he also got stuck in traffic. That's where he drove up on the median and got stuck.

Luckily, the area was one where news crews were covering the roads, and thanks to them, Ernie was pushed on his way to work.

WATCH: METRO bus stuck as bayou overflows

EMBED More News Videos

METRO bus stuck in standing water as White Oak Bayou overflows

High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

EMBED More News Videos

Drivers and flooding are a dangerous mix.

Experts share tips on what to do if your car floods

EMBED More News Videos

We asked the guys who fix flooded cars to show us the mess left behind when you drive into high water

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherfloodinghouston floodflash floodingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLOODING
Dozens of cars damaged in Greenspoint by flooding
Drivers stranded by flooding along SW Fwy at W. Bellfort
Drivers trapped by high water on feeder roads and streets
S. Mayde Creek over its banks in NW Harris County
More flooding
WEATHER
Dozens of cars damaged in Greenspoint by flooding
How to report flooding damage and storm debris
Drivers stranded by flooding along SW Fwy at W. Bellfort
S. Mayde Creek over its banks in NW Harris County
More Weather
Top Stories
Drivers trapped by high water on feeder roads and streets
Body of missing teen found in Brazos River identified
Dozens of cars damaged in Greenspoint by flooding
WATCH: METRO bus stuck as bayou overflows
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Harris County under Flood Warning until 10:15 a.m.
How to report flooding damage and storm debris
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
Show More
Why you shouldn't swim in flood waters
DELAY: HCC classes on hold until 10 a.m.
Drivers stranded by flooding along SW Fwy at W. Bellfort
S. Mayde Creek over its banks in NW Harris County
Deputies: 11 pounds of pot found inside Conroe home
More News
Top Video
Body of missing teen found in Brazos River identified
Dozens of cars damaged in Greenspoint by flooding
WATCH: METRO bus stuck as bayou overflows
Drivers trapped by high water on feeder roads and streets
More Video