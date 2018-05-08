  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: HCC's Central campus addresses weekend social media threat
POLLEN

VIDEO: Incredible pollen storm caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Proof of pollen problem in Millville. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MILLVILLE, New Jersey --
How bad is the pollen problem in some spots? This video shows the stunning answer.

Jennifer Henderson says her husband Eric was at work on Monday in Cumberland County when he decided to tap a tree with his digger loader.

Once the machine tapped the tree, it was an instant pollen storm!

EMBED More News Videos

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring.



Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.

There are many types of pollen - from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.

How can you keep your allergies from acting up? Stay inside, dust often and cleaning your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpollenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How pollen affects your health
POLLEN
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
More pollen
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: More 90-degree heat in Houston today
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
FREE chance for students to learn hurricane safety
More Weather
Top Stories
Sheriff honors deputies, civilian who saved dangling man
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in California
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Texas family says washing machine exploded
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Teen allegedly recruited classmates to smuggle drugs
Major milestone: Facebook Live shooting victim celebrates birthday
Show More
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
New rule: Everyone makes cheer squad, or no one does
Woman shoots intruder in her home, police say
Here's how to get the best deal on a used car
Lyft offers half-priced rides to Rockets game attendees
More News