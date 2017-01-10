WEATHER

This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

On Wednesday the Grand Canyon celebrates 109 years as a national monument.

The history of efforts to conserve the Grand Canyon pre-date even the creation of the National Park Service. The canyon was given Forest Reserve status in the 1890s. Then on Jan. 11, 1908, came the "first real measure of protection from uncontrolled development," according to the National Park Service. On that day, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the land a national monument.

On a visit to the canyon in 1903, Roosevelt had marveled at its grandeur and stressed the need to preserve it.

"The Grand Canyon fills me with awe. It is beyond comparison-beyond description; absolutely unparalleled throughout the wide world," he said. "Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness."

It officially became a National Park in 1919, three years after NPS was established. Today the vast canyon is one of the most visited parks in the National Park system, with about 5 million visitors a year.
Related Topics:
weatherGrand CanyontravelhistoryThis Day In History
Load Comments
Related
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
WEATHER
Spring-like weather for the rest of the week
Amazing video of weather around the world
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Warm and wet weather for Chevron Houston Marathon
More Weather
Top Stories
President Obama encourages US in farewell speech
Pedestrian killed by METRO bus in downtown Houston
Johnny Manziel selling selfies in Houston
Mom arrested after malnourished son found locked in bathroom
Worker foils would-be robbers' jewelry heist
Judge: SPCA must return seized Liberty Co. animals
Man arrested with pot, wanted to help sick granddaughter
Show More
Man gets prison for hit and run that killed minister and wife
911 operator speaks about taking call about her home
Reports: Ft. Lauderdale suspect canceled trip to NYC
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for church killings
More News
Top Video
Worker foils would-be robbers' jewelry heist
Houstonians are bad at keeping their resolutions
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
Houston gold medalist Simone Biles graces SI Swimsuit Issue
More Video