Texas singer releases 'Turn Around, Don't Drown' safety jingle

There's now a catchy jingle for the warning "Turn around, don't drown." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've lived in Houston any amount of time, you've likely heard the warning Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Now, there's a catchy jingle for it.

Country singer Matt Hawk, who is from the San Antonio area, teamed up with the National Weather Service to release the PSA named after the safety reminder.

"Don't risk your life, don't do it. You might not make it through it. Turn around, turn around," Hawk croons while strumming on his guitar.

Hawk said he was inspired to write the song after a high school student drowned while driving home from prom.

You can watch the PSA above.
