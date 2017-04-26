HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Will it be déja vu for the BP MS150?
After last year's ride was shortened by severe weather, we're tracking another powerful storm system that could complicate things for cyclists this weekend.
This weather system started near northern Japan and Russia's Kamchatka peninsula and is currently off the coast of the Pacific northwest, so there is tremendous uncertainty with the forecast.
Watch the video as Meteorologist Travis Herzog discusses the weekend weather pattern and its uncertainty this far out.
