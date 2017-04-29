Strong storms could bring hail, damaging wind tonight

Get ready for some periods of stormy weather this weekend. Damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible with the strongest storms.Later in the day, scattered, severe storms are also possible.More widespread strong to severe storms are likely to develop overnight Saturday into Sunday. Damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible with the strongest storms. The storms are expected to be relatively quick moving, so flooding is not a major concern.Look for a few lingering showers on Sunday morning, then skies clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston.