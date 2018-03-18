WEATHER

Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Frightening video shows drivers taking cover at a Huntsville gas station as hail pelts multiple vehicles. (KTRK)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Eyewitness video posted to social media shows residents caught in the elements as thunderstorms dumped rain and hail on counties north and west of Houston.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a number of southeast Texas counties until 11 p.m. Sunday night.

ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca said the primary threat from these storms is large hail, damaging wind gusts and brief isolated tornadoes.

In one video sent to the ABC13 newsroom, a woman shows her vehicle being pelted by hail as she and other drivers seek cover at a Huntsville gas station.

The deafening sounds of hail banging against the vehicles echo throughout the frightening video.

On social media, there are numerous reports of widespread power outages in and around Huntsville.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management said it has opened a storm shelter to help those who needing to take cover.

The shelter is located in the 400 block of Highway 75 North.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherstorm damagestormhailtexas newsHuntsville
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
More Weather
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video