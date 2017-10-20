WEATHER

Storm, strong winds cause damage around Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Scattered storms caused damage in the Houston area today. (KTRK)

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
This morning's storm rolled in fast and the rain came down hard. Paramedics and police responded to multiple spin-outs on I-45. A lightning strike caused a fire and people in Dickinson are cleaning up after a possible tornado.

In Clear Lake, neighbors called 911 around 5 a.m. when a 10-foot flame lit up a backyard. Firefighters say lightning struck an oak tree, the bolt traveled through the tree's roots and hit a gas line causing an explosion.

"When the lightning hit, all the bark shot off the tree, broke a couple of windows and everything," said District Chief Michael Flanagan, with the Houston Fire Department. "This is the first time I've seen it where the lighting traveled through the roots."

The house wasn't damaged and the family renting the place wasn't home at the time.

A few hours later, nine miles south, Sarah Sybert, a pre-kindergarten teacher was on her way to work when suddenly, a wave of water flooded El Camino Real Street, killing her engine.

"It was crazy out here, all the roads were flooded around here," Sarah Sybert said. "You can see the water line, it was high."

In Dickinson, the Harshbarger family is left wondering if it was a tornado or straight line winds that mowed down their fence and destroyed lawn furniture in their backyard.

"The windows started shaking a little bit and we heard the sound, what they say sounds like a freight train," said Daina Harshbarger.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage late Friday morning and are still trying to figure out what kind of system did this.

Harshbarger said she and her family hid in the bathroom while the storm passed.

Like most people in Dickinson, they are still dealing with Harvey damage. This is not what they needed.

"After Harvey and everything, and now this? It's like, can we get a break?" Harshbarger said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherwind damagestormrainDickinson
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
Tropics Turning Quiet Again
More Weather
Top Stories
Soda makers being sued over use of the word 'diet'
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Gunshot wounds found on hikers' embracing bodies
School counselor accused of sex crime out on bond
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Heavy showers to stick around today and into weekend
Search intensifies for driver who killed mom of 2
Lightning hits gas line causing fire in backyard
Show More
Fans send prayers to Astros in Game 6
Teen cousins targeted in drive-by shooting
Panthers take center stage for Friday Flyover
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Dickinson residents must agree not to boycott Israel for aid
More News
Top Video
Houston declared vegetarian-friendly
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Toddler steals show during high school performance
More Video