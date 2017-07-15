WEATHER

Storm damage, funnel cloud reported in Livingston

Damage was reported after severe storms moved through Livingston. (Caroline Riley)

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Viewers in Livingston are reporting storm damage after severe weather rolled through the area on Saturday afternoon.

According to meteorologist David Tillman, there was rotation in the atmosphere when the funnel cloud was reported just before 3:30 p.m.
A business in Livingston was damaged by severe storms.



A storage business on Highway 190 west sustained severe damage as the storms moved through. The structure's ceiling was ripped off and insulation was strewn across the property.

Eyewitness Caroline Riley said the sheriff turned around drivers around as the funnel inched closer to the ground.

Meanwhile, nearly 25,000 CenterPoint Energy customers are without power around the Houston area, and residents are reporting downed trees and minor street flooding in other parts of the city.

In Conroe, a man sustained minor injuries after he was struck by lightning outside of his home.

Several airlines have delayed departures out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to a Houston Airport System spokesperson.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 6, we'll have the latest information about damage.

