ACCUWEATHER

Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring is the time when the flowers blossom and the sun shines, but it's also the peak of tornado season, among other types of severe weather. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Spring is the time when the flowers blossom and the sun shines, but it's also the peak of tornado season, according to AccuWeather.

Severe thunderstorms in spring have the potential to create damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall. Tornadoes are the most hazardous weather event in spring, and several tornadoes can be in one area at once.

And just because it's spring doesn't mean that it can't snow. Snowstorms have a habit of disrupting travel during early spring when the weather can do a complete 180 and be unpredictable.

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States and is more deadly than hurricanes, tornados and lightning. Flooding causes about $2 billion in damage every year.

Gusty winds can also trigger dust and firestorms between March and April when winds are strongest. Dust storms can turn into firestorms if accidental or careless burning occurs, potentially destroying hundreds of square miles of grasslands and forests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadofloodingsnowsevere weatherfire safety
ACCUWEATHER
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
How to avoid damage from potholes
Power line safety tips everyone should know
More accuweather
WEATHER
Next big storm could bring severe weather Friday into Saturday
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
EARLY WARNING: Plan for possible storms on Friday
How to avoid damage from potholes
More Weather
Top Stories
Supervisor murdered by robbery suspects at home construction site
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Astros' comeback bid falls short in 9-8 loss vs Twins
Man shot on Facebook Live opened his eyes, family says
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
Houston once again ranks among America's best places to live
6 favorite public parks to soak up the best of the Bayou City
Show More
15-year-old girl reported missing in Harris County
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
More News