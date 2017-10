Some southern Texas residents might have felt a small jolt on Friday after a rare earthquake rattled the area.The USGS measured the 2.9-magnitude quake's epicenter not far from Flatonia, a city in southwestern Fayette county situated along I-10 between Houston and San Antonio. The agency said it struck just after 2 p.m. at a depth of 2.11 miles.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.