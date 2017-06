While many of us would appreciate a chance to leave the yard work for another day, one Canadian didn't let a twister interrupt his task.Theunis Wessels was doing yard work on Friday when a funnel cloud formed near his home in Alberta, Canada."I'm keeping an eye on it," Theunis told his wife, Cecilia.Cecilia captured the photo and posted it to Facebook . The image with the tornado swirling in the background sent the internet into a storm.Literally."My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair," Cecilia wrote on Facebook.According to the couple, the tornado was not as close as it looks in the photo.