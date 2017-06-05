ALBERTA, Canada (KTRK) --While many of us would appreciate a chance to leave the yard work for another day, one Canadian didn't let a twister interrupt his task.
Theunis Wessels was doing yard work on Friday when a funnel cloud formed near his home in Alberta, Canada.
"I'm keeping an eye on it," Theunis told his wife, Cecilia.
Cecilia captured the photo and posted it to Facebook. The image with the tornado swirling in the background sent the internet into a storm.
Literally.
"My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair," Cecilia wrote on Facebook.
According to the couple, the tornado was not as close as it looks in the photo.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff