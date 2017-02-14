HOUSTON (KTRK) --Severe storms ripped through southeast Texas early this morning, tearing a roof off a building in Fort Bend County and sending schools into shelter-in-place mode.
A possible funnel cloud was spotted near Fairchilds, just south of Rosenberg, and ABC13's Courtney Fischer was in the area talking to residents. One man said the winds were so strong he had to hold the door closed, even with the dead bolt locked as winds tried to force it open.
As of 9am, CenterPoint Energy reports more than 21,000 customers without power.
Downed power lines or other damage to electrical equipment must be reported to us by phone at 713-207-2222. #houwx— CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 14, 2017
Currently nearly 21K without power in the Houston area. https://t.co/fTu1fmEwHY #houwx pic.twitter.com/QlPxAjfCqb— CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 14, 2017
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of downed fences along the Crabb River.
Tornado damage in Tara along Crabb River Road. #HouWx pic.twitter.com/nd0ZyDAlOm— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 14, 2017