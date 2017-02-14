WEATHER

Severe storms rip through Fort Bend County

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Severe storms ripped through southeast Texas early this morning, tearing a roof off a building in Fort Bend County and sending schools into shelter-in-place mode.

A possible funnel cloud was spotted near Fairchilds, just south of Rosenberg, and ABC13's Courtney Fischer was in the area talking to residents. One man said the winds were so strong he had to hold the door closed, even with the dead bolt locked as winds tried to force it open.

As of 9am, CenterPoint Energy reports more than 21,000 customers without power.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of downed fences along the Crabb River.
