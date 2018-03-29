ABC13 was by the river under Highway 59, where the water appeared to rise at least six to eight inches in an hour.
Eyewitness News talked to resident Jeff Warren who had parked near the river, but left after the water started to get too deep.
"It was in the banks 30 minutes ago. Now you see it way up here," Warren said.
According to the latest update, the west fork of the river is rising out of its banks and could threaten homes with moderate lowland flooding in the Northshore subdivision.
The water could inundate roads in the Belleau Woods subdivision.
BREAKING: Updated river forecast at West Fork San Jacinto and the HWY59 bridge. Now expected to crest near 50'. If it gets to 50.3', homes could flood.— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) March 29, 2018
Kingwood - you're still okay.
We are live: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/yZrPfSPkJy
Current releases from Lake Conroe are NOT responsible for the flooding on the W Fork of the San Jacinto River. Current river flows are from Spring and Cypress Creek run-off #houwx #hounews— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) March 29, 2018
