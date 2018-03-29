  • LIVE VIDEO SkyEye 13 view after storms slam Houston
WEATHER

Homeowners nervous about flooding as San Jacinto River creeps higher

Some homeowners are nervous as the San Jacinto River continues to rise.

The San Jacinto River continues to creep up, leaving some homeowners in neighborhoods near the water nervous.

ABC13 was by the river under Highway 59, where the water appeared to rise at least six to eight inches in an hour.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is in Kingwood where the San Jacinto River continues to rise.



Eyewitness News talked to resident Jeff Warren who had parked near the river, but left after the water started to get too deep.

"It was in the banks 30 minutes ago. Now you see it way up here," Warren said.

According to the latest update, the west fork of the river is rising out of its banks and could threaten homes with moderate lowland flooding in the Northshore subdivision.

The water could inundate roads in the Belleau Woods subdivision.



(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
