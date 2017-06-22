EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2130866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayra Moreno describes what happened in Bolivar Peninsula as Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall on the Texas-Louisiana coast.

In Bolivar Peninsula, Tropical Storm Cindy stirred up the seas, sending heavy waves and debris crashing along the coastline.ABC13 reporter Mayra Moreno said while things are slowing down, drenching rains continue to fall along the area where officials called for voluntary evacuations.Moreno said she saw intense waves as she and cameraman Linh Nguyen were preparing for Eyewitness News early this morning."It was actually quite frightening," Moreno said, with a nervous laugh. "It was pitch black, you couldn't see anything, and when you're getting closer to the ocean, you just want to be careful."Debris can be seen along the roadways where rough seas have pushed palm limbs and other objects onto the concrete above.Tourists and locals alike are waking up to find they have been spared from what could be a much-worse storm, given the area's history during Hurricane Ike.Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist were all included in the voluntary evacuation call.