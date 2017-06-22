TROPICAL STORM CINDY

Tropical Storm Cindy pushes 'frightening' waves onto Bolivar Peninsula

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayra Moreno said there is a day and night difference on Bolivar Peninsula after Cindy made landfall overnight. (KTRK)

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) --
In Bolivar Peninsula, Tropical Storm Cindy stirred up the seas, sending heavy waves and debris crashing along the coastline.

ABC13 reporter Mayra Moreno said while things are slowing down, drenching rains continue to fall along the area where officials called for voluntary evacuations.

Moreno said she saw intense waves as she and cameraman Linh Nguyen were preparing for Eyewitness News early this morning.

WATCH: Cindy pushes 'frightening' waves onto Bolivar Peninsula
EMBED More News Videos

Mayra Moreno describes what happened in Bolivar Peninsula as Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall on the Texas-Louisiana coast.



"It was actually quite frightening," Moreno said, with a nervous laugh. "It was pitch black, you couldn't see anything, and when you're getting closer to the ocean, you just want to be careful."

Debris can be seen along the roadways where rough seas have pushed palm limbs and other objects onto the concrete above.

Tourists and locals alike are waking up to find they have been spared from what could be a much-worse storm, given the area's history during Hurricane Ike.

Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist were all included in the voluntary evacuation call.

WATCH: Cindy brings rough waves to Crystal Beach
EMBED More News Videos

Heavy rains and crashing waves are par for the course when a storm hits Bolivar Peninsula, Mayra Moreno says.

WATCH: Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
EMBED More News Videos

Some residents leaving and others staying in Bolivar Peninsula, Kaitlin McCulley reports.

ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathernewstropical storm cindysevere weathereye on the gulfGalveston CountyBolivar
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TROPICAL STORM CINDY
Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
More tropical storm cindy
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall In Southwest Louisiana
In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
More Weather
Top Stories
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy comes ashore in southwest Louisiana
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
'Toilet to tap' bottled water offered in a taste test
Bride gripes when proposal made during her nuptials
Show More
Police: Mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
Chest-baring 'Babe' Lincoln statue turns heads
Crash involving METRORail kills 1 in Midtown
Boy dies on Alabama coast struck by a log in storm surge
Video shows moment after pilot ejected from fiery F-16
More News
Top Video
Wild chase: Man runs from police across Eastex Fwy
Louisiana residents evacuate as water rises near homes
Heavy rain hits Taylor Lake Village, La Porte and Baytown
Police: Mom attacked child in attempted exorcism
More Video