The Texas weather roller coaster will continue Sunday as cold turns to near-record warmth."For those of you ready for a break from this cold weather, looks like you're going to get that break," said ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca.Temperatures Sunday get close to 50° then warm to close to 80° Thursday and Friday.Rain chances also increase toward the weekend and the Chevron Houston Marathon as a cold front moves through."There's still a lot of uncertainty about the forecast, though," Loresca said.The forecast will become more clear as we get closer to the weekend.