WEATHER

Texas weather roller coaster continues Sunday

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Texas weather roller coaster will continue Sunday as cold turns to near-record warmth.

"For those of you ready for a break from this cold weather, looks like you're going to get that break," said ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca.

Temperatures Sunday get close to 50° then warm to close to 80° Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances also increase toward the weekend and the Chevron Houston Marathon as a cold front moves through.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty about the forecast, though," Loresca said.

The forecast will become more clear as we get closer to the weekend.
Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherchevron houston marathonweatherrecordHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Hard Freeze Warning this morning
One more very cold day, then spring-like temperatures
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
Freeze warning issued for several areas
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspected drunk driver hit fire truck on US-59
Truck 'rams soldiers' in Jerusalem, casualties reported
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
Astros' Springer, young fan get matching haircuts
Over $100K raised for Chicago beating victim
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Show More
Pregnant woman injured in SW Houston carjacking
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
Dog refused to leave deceased mate's side
Temperature likely played role in homeless man's death
Prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
More News
Photos
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
More Photos